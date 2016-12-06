CJAM SINGLES CLUB! Top Single For November 2016!

Congrats to Melissa Scott who had our top single in November with her fantastic track, ‘Are You Gonna Take Me Home’! Listen here!
Listen Live:
The Clash According to... is on the air right now! Call 519-971-3630 in Windsor or 1-855-344-2526 in Detroit or drop us an email to let your voice be heard.Play Hi-Fi Stream Play Lo-Fi Stream
Tweet Tweet
Follow @cjamfm
RT @clashboy23: JOE STRUMMER & MICK JONES LIVE 2002 The one and only time I got to see Joe. Mental night. www.youtube.com/watch?v=hu-02u…
Let's be Friends
We're on Facebook and we bet you are too. Let's be pals.
@CJAMFM
We cover events and post photos of them on the instagram.