International Women’s Week 2017!

We are celebrating International Women’s Day with a whole week of programming from March 5th-March 11th. Our programmers choose the music they want to play & they choose to support women and females in the music arena with special programs. International Women’s Week at CJAM will feature female focused music, Canadian content, special interviews, and more!
Check out the full line-up of shows below
SUNDAY MARCH 5
1pm: Blues Time International
3:30pm: Oracle
5pm: Take Me Down Under
6pm: Positive Amplitude
MONDAY MARCH 6
10:30am: Canadian Jam
1pm: Women’s Day with Lauren of The Windsor Scene
2:30pm: Music From Planet Earth
4:30pm: Hardcover
6pm: Gay So Groovie
7pm: Girlie So Groovie
9pm: Electro Hop
TUESDAY MARCH 7
10:30am: Everything’s No Good
1pm: The Other Side
10:30pm: Aggressive Rock
WEDNESDAY MARCH 8
1pm: Sardines
5pm: Sylvio & Soul
9pm: In The Garage
THURSDAY MARCH 9
10:30am: Border City Roots
5pm: Top12 Countdown
6pm: 21st Century Unlimited
8pm: WinCity Sports
9pm: STEP01
FRIDAY MARCH 10
1pm: Different Sounds
6:30pm: Productive Confusion
SATURDAY MARCH 11
11am: Sounds of Ukraine
3pm: Headspace
5pm: Jump Kat Jump!
7pm: Revolution Rock
12am: The Trip!
Not within the 99.1 FM Windsor-Detroit signal range?
Stream the station live via our website.
Miss a show?
Visit our archives located in the ‘programming’ tab, available for MP3 download online.
Like something a lot?
Listen up to 4 weeks back!