International Women’s Week 2017!

We are celebrating International Women’s Day with a whole week of programming from March 5th-March 11th. Our programmers choose the music they want to play & they choose to support women and females in the music arena with special programs. International Women’s Week at CJAM will feature female focused music, Canadian content, special interviews, and more!

Check out the full line-up of shows below

SUNDAY MARCH 5

1pm: Blues Time International

3:30pm: Oracle

5pm: Take Me Down Under

6pm: Positive Amplitude

MONDAY MARCH 6

10:30am: Canadian Jam

1pm: Women’s Day with Lauren of The Windsor Scene

2:30pm: Music From Planet Earth

4:30pm: Hardcover

6pm: Gay So Groovie

7pm: Girlie So Groovie

9pm: Electro Hop

TUESDAY MARCH 7

10:30am: Everything’s No Good

1pm: The Other Side

10:30pm: Aggressive Rock

WEDNESDAY MARCH 8

1pm: Sardines

5pm: Sylvio & Soul

9pm: In The Garage

THURSDAY MARCH 9

10:30am: Border City Roots

5pm: Top12 Countdown

6pm: 21st Century Unlimited

8pm: WinCity Sports

9pm: STEP01

FRIDAY MARCH 10

1pm: Different Sounds

6:30pm: Productive Confusion

SATURDAY MARCH 11

11am: Sounds of Ukraine

3pm: Headspace

5pm: Jump Kat Jump!

7pm: Revolution Rock

12am: The Trip!

Not within the 99.1 FM Windsor-Detroit signal range?

Stream the station live via our website.

Miss a show?

Visit our archives located in the ‘programming’ tab, available for MP3 download online.

Like something a lot?

Listen up to 4 weeks back!